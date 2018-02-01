Muireann O'Connell is many things.

She's a professional radio broadcaster, a brilliant television host and a pretty damn funny Instagramer.

One thing she is not, dear reader, is a good singer.

This was evident today when Muireann attempted to hit the high notes of the Robbie Williams hit Angels, something even Robbie himself will no longer be attempting.

Oh @MuireannO_C, upon hearing the news that Robbie Williams will no longer perform Angels live because of the high notes, Muireann took it as a personal challenge to try and hit them herself live on air... God loves a trier 🙉 pic.twitter.com/gkdmNUBT0g — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 1, 2018

The voice of an Angel she most certainly does not have! But we love her anyway.