Stick to the day job

Muireann O'Connell is many things.

She's a professional radio broadcaster, a brilliant television host and a pretty damn funny Instagramer.

One thing she is not, dear reader, is a good singer.

This was evident today when Muireann attempted to hit the high notes of the Robbie Williams hit Angels, something even Robbie himself will no longer be attempting.

The voice of an Angel she most certainly does not have! But we love her anyway.

 