All Ireland fever as swept though Limerick and there's no woman more excited for the hurling final on Sunday than Noni.

She's been a busy lady, selling her chawclate out of her pram the length and breadth of the country, following Limerick on every step of their journey.

From the Noni bus to days at Croker, Noni has the feet walked off herself.

Along the way she has built up a legion of followers, and she can now count the folks at St Mary's Cathedral in Limerick as some of her number one fans!

The Noni bus started small, but it looks like she may need to expand to a fleet of Noni buses due to popular demand!