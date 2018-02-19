Crisis was averted this weekend when a timing issue meant Strokestown's Senior Team would be on the pitch at the same time mass was being said.

But the quick-thinking club had a solution at the ready for any mass-goers who were worried about missing communion.

The Senior lads are at home to @Croans on Sunday at 11:30am. Communion will be served at the pitch for any mass goers. — Strokestown GAA (@StrokestownGaa) February 16, 2018

Turns out the legend who runs Strokestown's twitter account ended up missing the first half of this clash agains Croans.

Sorry slept in. 2nd half about 15 mins in. @Croans 0-5. @StrokestownGaa 1-10 — Strokestown GAA (@StrokestownGaa) February 18, 2018

Which gave Roscommon GAA Club the perfect jumping in place for the perfect response.

Tell the truth you were doing Minister of the Eucharist ! #rosgaa — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) February 18, 2018

All's well that ends well!