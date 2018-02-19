In the name of the father, the son and the holy goal, amen

Crisis was averted this weekend when a timing issue meant Strokestown's Senior Team would be on the pitch at the same time mass was being said.

But the quick-thinking club had a solution at the ready for any mass-goers who were worried about missing communion.

Turns out the legend who runs Strokestown's twitter account ended up missing the first half of this clash agains Croans.

Which gave Roscommon GAA Club the perfect jumping in place for the perfect response.

All's well that ends well!