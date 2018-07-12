Katarina Zarutskie, a 19-year-old Instagram model, decided to make the most of the clear blue water and white sandy beaches while on a recent trip to the Bahamas' Exumas Islands, by trying to catch the perfect picture for her social media accounts.

Katarina, a student at the University of Miami, told BBC News that even though there were nurse sharks in the water, she still felt safe, 'From my previous knowledge from surfing and scuba diving, I know nurse sharks are usually very safe.'

'I’ve seen countless photos of people with them on Instagram.'

However while she was in the water, and floating on her back, one of the sharks made contact with her arm and took a bite.

Katarina was dragged beneath the surface of the water before she managed to free herself from the sharks grip and was pulled to safety.

Katarina received stitches and was put on a course of antibiotics.

She still has some fragments of teeth left in the wound.

via Katarina Zarutskie on Instagram