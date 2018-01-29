The Grammys took place in New York last night and there's no doubt about it - Bruno Mars was the big winner of the night.

There's a full list of winners below but before we get to that we need to talk about some of the standout moments of the night.

Watch Lady Gaga's performance of Joanne/Million Reasons at the 60th #GRAMMYs:pic.twitter.com/UruiJMKqVb— Lady Gaga | Gong (@gagasdarksin) January 29, 2018 Sitting watching in the audience was the first family of music, Beyoncé, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, who seemed to be a bit morto when her mam started clapping. First up Lady GaGa slayed the red carpet and then blew everyone away with this emotional performance.Sitting watching in the audience was the first family of music, Beyoncé, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, who seemed to be a bit morto when her mam started clapping.

Blue Ivy Carter is here to let you know that she's underwhelmed. A baby Legend! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NcJJqjPmUr— Court Kim Winfrey (@TheCourtKim) January 29, 2018 While on the red carpet Cardi B was feeling nervous in some.... unusual places! Giuliana: How are you feeling?

Cardi B: I'm feeling good. I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed, everything. Butterflies in my stomach and vagina pic.twitter.com/I4qqLm4zXI— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 28, 2018 Here's a full list of all the big winners from last night's Grammy Awards. Record of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars Blue Ivy may be the only person who can tell Beyoncé what to do.While on the red carpet Cardi B was feeling nervous in some.... unusual places!Record of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: That’s What I Like Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You — Ed Sheeran