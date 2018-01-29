The Grammys took place in New York last night and there's no doubt about it - Bruno Mars was the big winner of the night.
There's a full list of winners below but before we get to that we need to talk about some of the standout moments of the night.
First up Lady GaGa slayed the red carpet and then blew everyone away with this emotional performance.
Sitting watching in the audience was the first family of music, Beyoncé, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, who seemed to be a bit morto when her mam started clapping.
Blue Ivy may be the only person who can tell Beyoncé what to do.
While on the red carpet Cardi B was feeling nervous in some.... unusual places!
Here's a full list of all the big winners from last night's Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: That’s What I Like Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Vocal Album: ÷ — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording: Tonite — LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Best Rock Performance: You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: Sultan’s Curse — Mastodon
Best Rock Song: Run — Foo Fighters, songwriters
Best Rock Album: A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album: Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best R&B Performance: That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Redbone — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song: That’s What I Like - Bruno MarsBest Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song: HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance: Either Way — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Better Man — Little Big Town
Best Country Song: Broken Halos - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Miles Beyond — John McLaughlin, soloist