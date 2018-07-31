The Most Ridiculous Piece Of Branded Clothing We've Ever Seen
These heeled horrors were spotted by comedy writer Christine Rose who posted her find on Twitter.
"A packet of paracetamol and erm... a pair of knee high boots please"
However you may need a prescription to get these yokes.
At least twice a day I think about who would wear these. pic.twitter.com/Up0lUV1iE8— Christine Rose (@xtine_rose) July 30, 2018
Here's these yokes in their full glory. And yes they are very real:
Obviously every branding opportunity is still advertising so Boots got in touch with a positive response:
However, these aren't the very worst we've ever seen.
There's tough competition from these U2 shoes.
"I still haven't found what I'm looking for"
Yeah, because I set them alight and buried them in a landfill:
And if they weren't enough to gut out your soul.
Who thought these were a good idea? I presume they come in twenty different parts and have an Allen key.
And finally. If you're inspired by pies and pasties then these are for you!
Introducing 'Greggings'