Do you ever get the urge to just take the rabbit out for a walk?

Nope, us neither but Emma did and it's very adorable.

She sent us in this video of Bunny Charles who just loves a stroll along the beach:

Emma did. She sent this into @MuireannO_C and LOOK how happy he is!

What next, Ted?