The Script are in town to play three nights in Dublin's 3Arena.

The lads sat down with Dermot & Dave to chat about what it feels like to be playing three nights in a row to a sold out crowd in their hometown.

During the chat Danny revealed his mother has been slowly stripping him of his wardrobe over the years.

Danny from @thescript has a message for his Mammy - stop handing out items of his clothing to people who knock on the door 😂 @DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/KBfqXL8lFQ — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 9, 2018

Every time a fan knocks on the door she feels she can't send them away empty handed and proceeds to give them an item of Danny's clothing to take with them.

Be careful now Danny's Mammy, keep this up and he'll have to play his next gig starkers!

Danny’s Mammy keeps handing out items of clothing to fans who knock on his door because ‘she doesn’t want them leaving empty handed’ 😂 @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM #DermotAndDave @thescript pic.twitter.com/KbpHCIdoNj — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 9, 2018

