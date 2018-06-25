The Senegal Team Training Is The Most Joyous Thing Ever!
Their fans have already impressed us with their thoughtful actions cleaning up after every game they’ve attended.
And now, their team have shown us that the best way to do anything (unless you’re an assassin) is to do it with a big fat smile on your face!
Here is the team in pre-match training and it is a joy to watch.
Martin, imagine how much better we would play if you did this with the lads!
#SEN continue to innovate, with the most joyous training methods of any team at the #WorldCup. How can anyone root against them? pic.twitter.com/gOYw5g5nlm— ⚽️ is a Country (@FutbolsaCountry) 23 June 2018