If this happened at your local golf club the members might get a conniption.

However, every year at the Piltdown Golf Club in Sussex, England it is welcomed.

A mix of amateur and professional players gather to see who will be crowned The Speed Golf Open Champion.

The total number of shots and the time taken to complete the 18-holes are added together and the lowest score wins.

There's no sign of caddies but if they're required to carry as much as they do there's a good chance there'd be a fainting!

If they introduced even a single round of Speed Golf in The Ryder Cup or on The PGA Tour ratings would be through the roof!