Urban Outfitters have heralded the impending apocalypse by selling an outfit designed to look like a cross between any random self-styled Insta lifestyle guru and Kim K on gym day.

The costume consists comes with a bra and leggings, and long blonde wig so it’s impossible to replicate. You'll have to provide the sunglasses, white runners and 100k followers yourself.

It's safe to say it's absolutely terrifying.

Kanye SORRY! erm, YE has already pinched it for his 2019/2020 collection.

The product description states: 'Channel Instagram style in this low key costume set worthy of a superstar influencer. Featuring a minimalist sporty-chic sports bra + leggings in muted tonal hues for a look that’s so now.'

Soooooooooooo now.

Get yourself to Penneys and you'll get the whole rigout for a tenner.

