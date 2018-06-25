Pubs around the country were absolutely packed over the weekend.

Between cheering for Ireland in the rugby and catching all the world cup action, mixed with the ridiculously good weather, beer gardens and pubs were heaving on Saturday and Sunday.

However, it wasn't all good times for one Ballsbridge pub in Dublin, when beer started gushing from their decorative kegs and it couldn't be stopped.

Have you ever wondered if we have beer in our Tanks..... well here’s proof..... at our not so planned foam party last night 😮🙈🍺 pic.twitter.com/HpZCgR5a3r — The Bridge 1859 (@TheBridge1859) June 24, 2018

Management say they can see the funny side of it all now, but at the time it was a nightmare to clean up.

They also praised staff who helped with the clean up operation, while drenched in beer themselves.

