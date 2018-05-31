Now we've seen it all.

There is an actual landmark called 'The Big Potato' in Robertson in New South Wales in Australia.

It does exactly what it says on the tin - it's a massive concrete spud that's about 10 meters long and four meters wide.

It was first built in 1977 with a hollow interior so visitors could actually go inside the potato. Handy.

According to it's website, the origin of this big potato is quite something:

"There’s not a whole lot of excitement in the sleepy town of Robertson, New South Wales, so the farmers, bored and restless one day, got together and decided that they should build a giant concrete potato".

As you do.