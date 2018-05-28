Not again.

We've barely recovered from the Yanny/Laurel debate and now, there's a new thing dividing the internet.

This picture of two people hugging has left a number of people scratching their heads.

At first i thought he was wearing the heels pic.twitter.com/GSqurm3AcE — cj Fentroy (@Boom_likean808) May 24, 2018

Is the guy wearing the white jeans and heels? What body is that blonde head of hair attached to?

Thankfully Twitter has come to the rescue as one user drew a handy little outline:

But other users just wanted to confuse us more:

Ok so find the baby pic.twitter.com/FnqHLiojyc — diabedick (@BADBICH_B) 26 May 2018





MAKE IT STOP!