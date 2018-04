One man in Wexford has come up with a truly unique sales approach.

Dermot Kavanagh, who works in Smyth's Arro in Enniscorthy, is a familiar face on the shop's Facebook page.

From demonstrating badger-paw gloves to baking cakes in his home, Dermot's enthusiasm and humour is infectious.

However, this particular video of Dermot selling garden hoes is probably one of his best:

"Don't forget your shovel if ya want to go diggin' spuds".