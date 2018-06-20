Spice bag Alicia?

Alicia Silverstone will soon be making her way to Dublin.

We had no idea, some might say we were Clueless (sorry....😁)

Before Alicia makes the trip, the star took to Twitter this week to ask the good people of Dublin what she should get up to while visiting this vibrant capital city.

And the responses, as expected, were glorious.

From Spice Bag suggestions to the mandatory Copper Face Jacks recommendation, Dubliners were quick to outline a trip that actually sounds pretty epic.

Actual footage of Alicia Silverstone in Coppers:

 