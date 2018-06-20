Alicia Silverstone will soon be making her way to Dublin.

We had no idea, some might say we were Clueless (sorry....😁)

Before Alicia makes the trip, the star took to Twitter this week to ask the good people of Dublin what she should get up to while visiting this vibrant capital city.

I'm heading to #Dublin soon - what must I do and where must I eat?? 😊 — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) June 18, 2018

And the responses, as expected, were glorious.

From Spice Bag suggestions to the mandatory Copper Face Jacks recommendation, Dubliners were quick to outline a trip that actually sounds pretty epic.

Don't mind all that stuff Alicia. Swing by the gaff and I'll throw something on the George Foreman for you. Aoife you can come too I guess. — Trenchant Buffoon (@cornedbeefskin) June 19, 2018

You must order a spice bag and you must eat said spice bag. After that, you're pretty much done. Enjoy! — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) June 19, 2018

Texas fried chicken crumlin shopping center — brendan (@bravowhiskey27) June 19, 2018

Lovely upmarket wine bar called @CopperFaceJacks, for some light nourishment after hit up #babylon 🙂 — Mark O'Donnell (@MarkODonnell4) June 20, 2018

Actual footage of Alicia Silverstone in Coppers: