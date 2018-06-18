Getting that little plastic pouch on your windscreen has to be one of the most stomach dropping, blood pressure lifting moments.

If you're lucky to never get one, then well done, you are a conscientious parker but if you're like the rest of us and you might take a chance then you've probably got one or two fines in your driving history. ("I'm only grabbing a few messages. Be grand!")

You get stung. You'll try not to do it again.

In figures released by local authorities in Ireland one driver in South Dublin (Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown) owes...wait...are you sitting comfortably?

Put the kettle on and make a sweet cup of tay because this individual owes over €55,000 after failing to pay 919 penalty fines!

Hold on...FIFTY FIVE FECKING GRAND. At which point along that journey do you sit yourself down and have a word with yourself?