This Has to Be The Worst Slogan Ever
Usually there's a process for posters.
It starts with the "creatives" having a brain storm, then a final slogan is chosen, then a graphic designer makes it on a computer, then a final sign-off and then the printers and THEN the lads who put the posters up.
So, erm. How did nobody see this?
This one must have a been a brain fart not a storm.
This firmly has to fall into the You Had One Job Category.
good lord pic.twitter.com/QOFIG51Ads— Stephen (@steonalewis) October 1, 2018