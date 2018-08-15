This Is How An Olympic Hurdler Puts Their Pants On
We can barely find our pants in the morning, never mind putting them on like this. If we did, A & E would be called immediately.
Lolo Jones is an American hurdler and bobsledder who specializes in the 60 meter and 100 meter hurdles and is now the World Champion in putting your pants on.
Her delight at the end just makes it!
.@lolojones just made your morning routine an Olympic sport. 👖 pic.twitter.com/wXrRLiVJWK— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 14, 2018