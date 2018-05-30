Cue the chills.

Three-year old Ruby was asked to draw and chat about her make-believe friend but it was a little out of the ordinary.

Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying. pic.twitter.com/DM0y77CWHI — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) May 28, 2018

She said:

"This is my imaginary mum, Grateful. Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She's 14, but can never have a birthday".

The piece was shared on Twitter and naturally, people are a little weirded out.

Maybe keep the light on at night, Ruby.