This Meath GAA Gym Video Is Absolutely Hilarious
Longwood GAA club are very excited about their brand new gym.
One of the players decided to demonstrate some of the new equipment and had a surprise at the end.
We'll say no more. Just watch.
Our new gym is coming along nicely thanks to a few of the players and a man that lives in a gym.... watch till the end!! #Longwood #gym @MeathGAA @meathgaalad1 @JOEdotie @ballsdotie @offtheball pic.twitter.com/AWS2AiPloO— Longwood Gaa (@GaaLongwood) January 16, 2019