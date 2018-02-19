You just had to see this one coming.

We're pretty fond of David Atkinson's work here at Today FM, his sketch videos on topics making headlines are the perfect mix of humours and a just close enough to the bone to be painfully funny.

His latest video rips the piss out of what we can expect from Ireland 2040, the name given to a government plan which outlines how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years at a cost of €115 billion.

Can we have a moment for this line, 'Carbon emissions will be a thing of the past, by 20230 cows will no longer be able to emit methane because we will have genetically modified the animals so they are all born without arseholes.'