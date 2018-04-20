Unless you're not an ambi-turner like Derek Zoolander.

Thankfully our own Limerick legend Muireann O'Connell can turn left AND right and is nominated for Most Stylish Newcomer.

And you can see why...

The Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2018 will take place next Friday, April 27th, in The Marker Hotel, Dublin.

It’s the seventeenth year of the awards celebrating Ireland’s most glamorous people!

Vote for Muireann here

(you just have to go through a few categories then you'll find Most Stylish Newcomer)

Thanks a million guys!