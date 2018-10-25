We've Been Scaring Poor Muireann For 10 Months
With Halloween approaching we felt it was the right time to show you a little something we've been working on for the past 10 months.
Our Muireann is quite easily frightened and we decided to exploit this. We put together a collection of all the times she's been scared by a colleague since the beginning of the year - and it was worth every second of it.
We've spent 10-months scaring the s**t out of @MuireannO_C . We actually feel pretty bad about the last one 😂🙈— Today FM (@TodayFM) October 25, 2018
Get involved - send us your *10-second* scare video to boo@todayfm.com 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/crRuKwSrgI