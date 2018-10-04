You Are Not Ready For Boyzone's Next Support Act
90's babies may be rejoicing the world over as Boyzone will be releasing a farewell album in November.
However, it's not all sad news, oh no.
We have the perfect tribute act for the lads.
Introducing ... Galzone
Love them for a reason and let that reason be laughter.
Now that @theREALboyzone have announced their final album - we've found their support-act for their upcoming farewell tour! 👋🏼— Today FM (@TodayFM) October 4, 2018
🕯️ INTRODUCING: #GALZONE 🕯️@MuireannO_C #MuireannInAction 🎤🎶🕯️ pic.twitter.com/S37qnCt4pP