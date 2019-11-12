TodayFM
2 Men Arrested After Guns, Drugs And Ammunition Seized In Louth

Kim Buckley
2:25 PM - 12 Nov 2019

2 men have been arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime in Louth.

Drugs, guns, and ammunition have been seized over the past 24 hours.

These seizures were all part of an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí under Operation Stratus.

It started back in October of 2018 to tackle criminal activity in the Drogheda area.

During the search of a premises in Drogheda yesterday, Gardai discovered three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition and a man in his 30s was arrested.

Separately, shortly before lunchtime yesterday, cocaine with an estimated street value of 1.4 million euro was seized after a car was stopped and searched at the Donore Road Industrial Estate.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

Then last night in follow up searches, Gardaí seized around 25-thousand euro worth of cannabis.

The Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll says Gardai are making an impact on the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

