2 Men Arrested After Guns, Drugs And Ammunition Seized In Louth

2 men have been arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime in Louth.
Drugs, guns, and ammunition have been seized over the past 24 hours.
These seizures were all part of an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí under Operation Stratus.
It started back in October of 2018 to tackle criminal activity in the Drogheda area.
During the search of a premises in Drogheda yesterday, Gardai discovered three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition and a man in his 30s was arrested.
Separately, shortly before lunchtime yesterday, cocaine with an estimated street value of 1.4 million euro was seized after a car was stopped and searched at the Donore Road Industrial Estate.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.
Then last night in follow up searches, Gardaí seized around 25-thousand euro worth of cannabis.
The Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll says Gardai are making an impact on the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
This is what €1.4 million euro worth of cocaine, €25,000 worth of cannabis and three handguns looks like. Seized in Drogheda yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tcCiEAhLuz
— Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) November 12, 2019