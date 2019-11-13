29 Year Old Man Appears In Court Over Drogheda Drug Seizure

A 29 year old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of 1.4 million euro worth of cocaine in Co. Louth.

Karl Dennis of Elmwood Close, Termonabbey, Drogheda, faces further charges in relation to the discovery of 25 thousand euro worth of cannabis.

Mr. Dennis was arrested on Monday night after cocaine with an estimated value of 1.4 million euro was discovered in the boot of a car at the Donore Road Industrial estate in Drogheda.

In a follow-up search, Gardaí discovered a quantity of cannabis at the home of the accused - in Elmwood Close in Termonabbey, Drogheda.

The 29-year-old appeared before Dundalk District Court this morning dressed in a cream wool jumper and blue jeans.

He faces four charges, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

The court heard the accused remained silent when the charges were put to him by Gardaí.

A request for legal aid was granted after it was explained that Mr Dennis is in receipt of social welfare.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Reporting by Kacey O'Riordan