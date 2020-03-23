TodayFM
Fake Daniel O'Donnell Instagra...

News

Fake Daniel O'Donnell Instagram Account Asking For Money To Tackle Virus

Niall Colbert
Niall Colbert

4:24 PM - 23 Mar 2020

People are being warned about a fake Daniel O'Donnell Instagram account asking for donations to help fight the outbreak of Covid-19.k of Covid-19.

Fraudsters have set up a fake account impersonating the singer which is targeting asking his fans for money.

Daniel O'Donnell is warning fans to ignore the online hoax and asking them to spread the word that the account is fake.

He's also urging anyone affected to report the account to Gardaí.

Daniel has said “This is horrendous to see at this difficult time for everyone. I am absolutely appalled that criminals would take advantage of the good people of Ireland and my international fans to set up this fake account to make money. I urge my fans to spread the news that this is a fake account and under no circumstance should they donate to these fraudsters,” said Daniel today."

Share on