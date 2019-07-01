TodayFM
Dermot & Dave

On air now

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM
House Prices Still Rising But...

News

House Prices Still Rising But At Slower Pace

TodayFM
TodayFM

Share this article

The rate at which house prices are rising across the country has fallen to its lowest level in five years.

That's according to a new MyHome.ie Property Report published in association with Davy, for the second quarter of this year.

It reveals price increases have now slowed to 2.4 per cent nationwide and 1.4 per cent in Dublin.

Meanwhile, housing charity Threshold is welcoming new regulations on short-term lets which come into effect today.

The new rules mean planning permission will now be needed for short-term lets of properties that are not a landlord's principal private residence.

Share this article

Read more about

Houses Property

You might like

CAO Change Of Mind Deadline To...

News

News

CAO Change Of Mind Deadline Today
Man Killed In Tipperary Crash

News

News

Man Killed In Tipperary Crash
Free Public Transport For Kids...

News

News

Free Public Transport For Kids For Four Weeks
1 In 6 Learners Crash When Dri...

News

News

1 In 6 Learners Crash When Driving

Most Popular

Big guns drawn together as 4th...
Sport

Big guns drawn together as 4th round qualifiers draw is confirmed
Connolly's summer in America i...
Sport

Connolly's summer in America in jeopardy
House Prices Still Rising But...
News

House Prices Still Rising But At Slower Pace

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

Dermot & Dave

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM

Share

Up next

Muireann O'Connell

Muireann O'Connell

12 PM-2 PM

Share

Fergal D'Arcy

Fergal D'Arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

4:30 PM-7 PM

Share

Lost in Music with Louise Duff...

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

7 PM-9 PM

Share

The Paul McLoone Show

The Paul McLoone Show

9 PM-12 AM

Share

Overnight

Overnight

12 AM-5 AM

Share

Early Breakfast with Pamela Jo...

Early Breakfast with Pamela Joyce

5 AM-7 AM

Share

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

7 AM-9 AM

Share

Dermot & Dave

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM

Share

Listen Live

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on