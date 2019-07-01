House Prices Still Rising But At Slower Pace

The rate at which house prices are rising across the country has fallen to its lowest level in five years.

That's according to a new MyHome.ie Property Report published in association with Davy, for the second quarter of this year.

It reveals price increases have now slowed to 2.4 per cent nationwide and 1.4 per cent in Dublin.

Meanwhile, housing charity Threshold is welcoming new regulations on short-term lets which come into effect today.

The new rules mean planning permission will now be needed for short-term lets of properties that are not a landlord's principal private residence.