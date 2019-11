Irish passengers stranded in Poland after Ryanair flights cancelled

Passengers say they've been told return flights are booked up until next Thursday.

Irish passengers have been left stranded in Krakow Airport after Ryanair cancelled departing flights yesterday due to fog.

Shannon and Dublin were among eight routes cancelled, starting from three o'clock yesterday afternoon.

Ryanair says the weather is out of its control, and it's offered passengers refunds or a free move to its next available flight.

However, some passengers say they were told it would be late as next Thursday.