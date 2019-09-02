Kinahan Gang Member Jailed After Being Caught With Stun Gun

A member of the Kinahan gang has been jailed for three years for the possession of a stun gun in the UK.
51 year old Thomas Kavanagh was sentenced today after being found guilty in July, following a two day trial in Stoke-on-Trent.
Kavanagh is originally from Dublin, and lived near Tamworth in England.
He was arrested at Birmingham Airport in January as part of a wider investigation into money laundering, drugs and firearms supply in the UK and Ireland.
During a search of his home on Sutton Road, Mile Oak, a stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered.
The weapon is illegal in the UK to own or to possess.