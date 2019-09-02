TodayFM
Fergal D'arcy

On air now

Fergal D'arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM
Kinahan Gang Member Jailed Aft...

News

Kinahan Gang Member Jailed After Being Caught With Stun Gun

Niall Colbert
Niall Colbert

12:29 PM - 2 Sep 2019

A member of the Kinahan gang has been jailed for three years for the possession of a stun gun in the UK.

51 year old Thomas Kavanagh was sentenced today after being found guilty in July, following a two day trial in Stoke-on-Trent.

Kavanagh is originally from Dublin, and lived near Tamworth in England.

He was arrested at Birmingham Airport in January as part of a wider investigation into money laundering, drugs and firearms supply in the UK and Ireland.

During a search of his home on Sutton Road, Mile Oak, a stun gun disguised as a torch was discovered.

The weapon is illegal in the UK to own or to possess.

Read more about

Gang Kinahan Stun Gun Uk

You might like

Homeless Numbers Increase To 1...

News

News

Homeless Numbers Increase To 10,275 In July
Shannon Airport Urges Passenge...

News

News

Shannon Airport Urges Passengers To Arrive Early Due To Mike Pence Visit
Man Killed In Galway Crash

News

News

Man Killed In Galway Crash
Church Confirms Seriously Ill...

News

News

Church Confirms Seriously Ill Woman Was Healed At Knock

Most Popular

Homeless Numbers Increase To 1...
News

Homeless Numbers Increase To 10,275 In July
Kinahan Gang Member Jailed Aft...
News

Kinahan Gang Member Jailed After Being Caught With Stun Gun
Shannon Airport Urges Passenge...
News

Shannon Airport Urges Passengers To Arrive Early Due To Mike Pence Visit

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

Fergal D'arcy

Fergal D'arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

Up next

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

4:30 PM-7 PM

Share

Ed's National Anthems

Ed's National Anthems

7 PM-9 PM

Share

The Paul McLoone Show

The Paul McLoone Show

9 PM-12 AM

Share

Overnight

Overnight

12 AM-5 AM

Share

Early Breakfast with Paula Mac...

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

5 AM-7 AM

Share

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

7 AM-9 AM

Share

Dermot & Dave

Dermot & Dave

9 AM-12 PM

Share

Lunchtime

Lunchtime

12 PM-2 PM

Share

Fergal D'Arcy

Fergal D'Arcy

2 PM-4:30 PM

Share

Listen Live

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on