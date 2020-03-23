McDonald's Closure A Blow To The Meat Industry - IFA

The Irish Farmers Association says the closure of McDonald's restaurants is a big blow to the beef sector.
Management at the fast food chain say it's the only way to keep staff and customers safe during the pandemic.
One in five hamburgers sold in McDonald's in Europe is of Irish origin.
IFA President Tim Cullinan wrote to the European Commissioner for Agriculture last week pointing out that the Commission needed to stand ready to support the EU beef market.
