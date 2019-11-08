TodayFM
Meath Shooting: Gardaí Appeal...

News

Meath Shooting: Gardaí Appeal For Information About Van And Car

Stephen McNeice
Stephen McNeice

4:23 PM - 8 Nov 2019

There's a renewed appeal for information about a murder in County Meath earlier this week.

39-year-old Richie Carberry was shot dead outside his home in Bettystown on Monday night.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have seen a Peugeot Bipper Van - registration number 08 D 124410 - between 27th September and 4th November to contact them.

Investigators say they're aware it was purchased in south Dublin on 27th September, and was parked in the area of Castlemartin Close and Eastham Close between 30th October and 4th November.

Gardaí also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a Blue Ford Fiesta - registration number 06 D 80706 - in the vicinity of Eastham Court, Eastham Road or the general Bettystown area in the days and weeks leading up to the shooting.

A 2006 Ford Fiesta, similar to the one found burnt out

The car was found burnt out at The Grange, Ballyboughal in Dublin following the shooting.

Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who may have encountered the car between 11.40pm on Monday and 12.20am on Tuesday - in particular anyone who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information can contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-801-0600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

