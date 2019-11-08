Sean Cox attack the "lowest point" of Klopp's Liverpool tenure

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he's hoping to meet Sean Cox at Sunday's Premier League game between his side and their title rivals Manchester City at Anfield.

The 54-year-old Meath man was left with brain injuries after being attacked by Roma fans ahead the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final with the Italian side in April 2018.

Roma supporters Simone Mastrelli and Filippo Lombardi were both jailed for three years for their part in the assault and Cox will return to Anfield this weekend as a guest of the Premier League leaders.

“When it happened to Sean, it was really the lowest point for me in my whole time at Liverpool," Klopp said today ahead of that game with Manchester City.

“Because something like this should not happen in general in life but it should not happen around a football game as well.

“The love obviously that Sean and his family has for this club and for football, I hope that it gave him and them all strength and power in the recovery time.

“We all know it’s not finished yet. We know it’s still a long way to go.

“But having this, that we can give him the opportunity to come back to watch a really big game, that he wants to that, that’s for me, coming from a real low point, it’s one of my highlights since I’m here because it’s so nice.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I hope we can organise it that I can see him for a couple of minutes before the game. I really want to.

“How the Liverpool community dealt with it, I hope that he feels that. We don’t only sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ – we really live that.

“In this specific situation, it was very important to show that and I really hope they felt that the whole time and will feel that in the future when we can help him with his recovery as well.”