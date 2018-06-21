So today marks National Burger, Yoga and Selfie day.

Yes, three glorious days, all in one. While separately all these days are amazing - Fergal decided to combine all of them and get his listeners to send in their best selfie of themselves doing yoga, while eating a burger.

We were impressed with what came in, particularly with Mary O'Donnell's effort from Cork. She's got some moves.

Eabha from Dublin's was a pretty good effort too..

And we can only assume this was some sort of downward dog effort?

Happy munching/posing/stretching all!