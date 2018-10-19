These Animal X-Rays Are Seriously Creepy
It's not something we would ever have thought of looking at, but these images of animal X-Rays from Portland Zoo in Oregan are pretty damn creepy.
Especially the beaver tail. The X-rays were taken at a check up by the zoo's vet.
Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Rodrigues flying fox pic.twitter.com/gTZbTnG68s— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Ball python pic.twitter.com/ntUxMKzurh— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
A beaver's tail pic.twitter.com/cpuhPvlGxD— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Toco toucan pic.twitter.com/GNxcufCaRW— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018