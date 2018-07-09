Chase Stout (that's his real name it sounds like a Guinness addict) was left alone with his girlfriend's new kitten so he decided to spoil her.

He was making pancakes for himself and had a flash of inspiration.

So, he made tiny pancakes for the little fella!

Chase told US Weekly, "I made Wilson’s just like I did mine, but with much less batter, we sat at the table and ate them together. Kenzie is my favorite person. I try to spoil her with what I can and she does the same for me. I am the lucky one for sure."

SERIOUS. BROWNIE. POINTS.

Here is Chase's original Tweet: