No matter where you are, when you hear the first four bars of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' you recognise it instantly - you would know that song anywhere.

What you might not have known is Johnny McDaid, of Snow Patrol fame, is one of the genius producers behind the number one hit.

In an interview with the New York Times producers Johnny, Steve Mac and Ed himself talk us through how the song was constructed, with Johnny revealing how Ed took some inspiration for 'Shape Of You' from a popular Irish phrase.

Johnny says, Where I come from, there's this phrase, the say 'Look at the shape of you,' and that means 'Look at the way you've showed up.'

Johnny pitched the idea of adding 'Shape Of You' to the song because of the lyric 'I'm in love with your body,' which he felt it made the song a little objectifying.

This whole song writing process is fascinating, you catch the full interview below.