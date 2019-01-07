Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody was the surprise winner of two major awards at last night's Golden Globes.

It took home the prize for Best Film Drama and Best Drama Actor for Rami Malek, who played late frontman Freddie Mercury.

In the TV drama category, Sandra Oh won Best Actress for her role in Killing Eve - meaning Irish actress Caitriona Balfe missed out.

There were also wins last night for Olivia Colman, Christian Bale and Richard Madden.

Check out the full list:

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Black Panther"