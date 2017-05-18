Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died aged 52.

The singer tweeted just hours before this death from Detroit.

In a statement to the Associated Press, his representative, Brian Bumbery, said Cornell died on Wednesday night in Detroit.

The statement says his death was 'sudden and unexpected' and wife and family were shocked.

According to the statement, said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and have asked for privacy.

Cornell had recently released a solo single for the movie The Promise starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, which just came out in April.

Chris was also known for performing the James Bond theme song You Know My Name from the 2006 film Casino Royale.

People have been flooding twitter with tributes since the news of Chris' death was announced.

In shock hearing of Chris Cornell's passing. Huge loss to rock n roll. A voice with depth & soul & a good man. Rest in peace, @chriscornell! — April Dalaman (@AprilDalaman) May 18, 2017

I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017

In honor of Chris Cornell, I shall now blast audioslave and soundgarden through the thin walls of my apartment to my neighbors. — 💀 malia 💀 (@dammitmalia) May 18, 2017