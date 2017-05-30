Two people have received medical treatment after a spate of crow attacks in Cork.

Up to 20 people have reported being attacked by a lone bird on the campus of CIT.

Nursing staff at the college administered tetanus jabs and prescribed antibiotics for people injured by the vicious bird.

There are reports that the college has requested assistance from the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in an effort to deal with the situation.

