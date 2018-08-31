55,000 people expected to attend

The biggest event in Ireland's music calendar gets underway today.

55 thousand people are expected to head to Electric Picnic in Stradbally in Co.Laois over the next three days.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Prodigy, NERD and Massive Attack, while old school acts like M People, Bewitched and Johnny Logan will also take to the stage.

There is also an unbelievable lineup at the Today FM Soundgarden Stage!

Traffic on one of the main routes is already busy with a breakdown on the M7 earlier adding to delays. People are being reminded to give themselves plenty of extra time for their journey.


The weather looks mostly dry and bright but people are being advised to bring their wellies!

 


People are being reminded to stay hydrated over the weekend and to access the 24 hour welfare tent if they experience any problems.

 