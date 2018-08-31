The biggest event in Ireland's music calendar gets underway today.

55 thousand people are expected to head to Electric Picnic in Stradbally in Co.Laois over the next three days.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Prodigy, NERD and Massive Attack, while old school acts like M People, Bewitched and Johnny Logan will also take to the stage.

There is also an unbelievable lineup at the Today FM Soundgarden Stage!

Traffic on one of the main routes is already busy with a breakdown on the M7 earlier adding to delays. People are being reminded to give themselves plenty of extra time for their journey.

Keep an eye on https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE for #ElectricPicnic traffic throughout the day and see our blog post for you need to know about #EP2018 here https://t.co/FFwznHZtd4 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 31, 2018





The weather looks mostly dry and bright but people are being advised to bring their wellies!

Cloudy & misty over much of Munster & Connacht today, drizzle & light rain in places. Drier & brighter elsewhere for a time, sunshine turning hazy. But the damp conditions will tend to become more widespread later. Highs 16 to 18 C., in mostly moderate to fresh SE to S winds. pic.twitter.com/yUlHaTjTkr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 31, 2018





People are being reminded to stay hydrated over the weekend and to access the 24 hour welfare tent if they experience any problems.