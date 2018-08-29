Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Electric Picnic 2018
Today FM’s Sound Garden Stage is making a comeback at Electric Picnic this year and we are SO excited.
Today FM will be there all weekend and if you’ve been to our tent before you’ll know that it is one of the best destinations to dance your socks off to the tunes you know and love.
Expect a weekend of non-stop dancing, entertainment and laughter. Here’s a rundown of what we’re bringing you, make sure you screen grab this line up and come say hi and party with us at the Today FM Sound Garden at Electric Picnic!
Friday:
We’re kicking off the weekend with a bang at 5PM by bringing you a two hour DJ set from Today FM’s Fergal D’Arcy. Following that we will have an exclusive performance from one of Ireland’s biggest bands, Wild Youth. And of course, it wouldn’t be Friday without Friday Night Anthems presented by Phil Cawley!
Saturday:
The wonderful Ed Smith will be bringing you the tunes to kick off your Electric Picnic Saturday! If you’re a fan of Karaoke, Dermot & Dave will be hosting an Electric Picnic special of Cheese & Crackers Karaoke where you can choose the songs you want to sing your heart out to, more on that HERE. At 6PM Dec Pierce and The Hit Machine Drummers will blow your mind with Block Rockin’ Beats LIVE along with DJ John Gibbons and RobbieG. From 9PM till late Fergal D’Arcy is back to close out the night and play all of your festival favourite tunes. And yes, yes there will be glow sticks.
Sunday:
Following his success at Longitude this year in what he describes as ‘the best time of all time’ and ‘totes amazeballs’ Today FM’s Joe Donnelly will be bringing you a DJ set from 3PM with an eclectic mix of 90s and modern day bangers. Ed’s Songs of Praise will broadcast live from The Sound Garden Stage and of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without the queen of disco: Kelly-Anne Byrne!
We’ll also be pampering you with free festival make-up because who wants to go to the effort of doing their own makeup at EP?!
Keep your eyes peeled for our giant yellow tent (opposite Casa Bacardi) and get ready for one unforgettable weekend.
Tickets are sold out, but we've got heaps of chances for you to win weekend passes for you and a friend!
The full line up has now been announced with headline acts Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack, N.E.R.D. and The Prodigy set to make it an unforgettable weekend.
MAIN STAGE
Friday
10.40-12 – Kendrick Lamar
9.00-10.00 – Walking on Cars
7.30-8.30 – Chvrhces
6.00-7.00 – Ash
5.00-5.30 – Brand New Friend
Saturday
12.15-1.30 – Massive Attack
10.30-11.30 – N.E.R.D
8.45-9.45 – Dua Lipa
7.00-8.00 – Gavin James
5.15-6.15 – Mavis Staples
3.30-4.30 – Gomez
1.45-2.45 – Hudson Taylor
Sunday
10.30-12.00 – The Prodigy
8.45-9.45 – Picture This
7.00-8.00 – George Ezra
5.30-6.30 – Nile Rodgers & Chic
4.15-5.00 – Garbage
2.30-3.30 – Inner Circle
1.00-2.00 – Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY AND SOUL
Friday
5.00-5.30 – Hvmmingbyrd
6.00-6.45 – Paddy Hanna
7.15-8.15 – Roe
8.45-9.45 – The Brummies
10.15-11.15 – Bad Bones
11.45-12.45 – Super Extra Bonus Party
01.15-02.15 – Bitch Falcon
02.45-03.45 – Bon Voyage
Saturday
12.15-12.45 – The Blue Notes
12.45-1.15 – Tracy Bruen
1.45-2.30 – Slow Place Like Home
3.00-3.45 – O Emperor
4.15-5.00 – Lilla Vargen
5.30-6.15 – Pillow Queens
6.45-7.30 – Laoise
8.00-8.45 – The Modern Strangers
9.15-10.00 – Halo Maud
10.45-11.30 – Gundelach
12.00-01.00 – Ryan Vail
02.30-03.30 – YOUNGR
Sunday
1.00-1.30 – Orchic Collective
2.00-2.45 – Sleep Thieves
3.15-4.00 – Oscar Jerome
4.30-5.15 – Barq
5.45-6.30 – James Canty
7.00-7.45 – David Keenan
8.15-9.00 – Fontaines D.C.
9.30-10.15 – Ruby Empress
10.45-11.30 – SOULÉ
12.00-12.45 – Hak Baker
01.15-02.15 – R.S.A.G
02.55-03.45 – Daithí
OTHER VOICES
Friday
4.00-4.40 – Booka Brass
5.10-5.40 – The Murder Capital
6.10-6.40 – Dowry
7.10-7.50 – David Keenan
8.20-9.00 – Seamus Fogarty
9.30-10.00 – Special Guest
10.30-11.10 – David Kitt
Saturday
1.30-2.00 – Inhaler
2.30-3.00 – Special Guest
3.30-4.10 – Halo Maud
4.40-5.20 – SOAK
5.50-6.30 – Stella Donnelly
7.00-7.40 – whenyoung
8.30-9.00 – Special Guest
9.30-10.00 – TBC
10.30-11.20 – Jafaris
11.50-12.40 – Kojaque
Sunday
4.00-4.40 – Ye Vagabonds
5.10-5.50 – Lost Brothers
6.20-6.50 – Gwenno
7.20-7.50 – TBC
8.20-9.00 – Columbia Mills
9.45-10.25 – Kormac + ICO
RANKIN’S WOOD
Saturday
1.30-2.00 – Laoise
2.45 - 3.30 – Mik Pyro
4.00-4.45 – Maggie Rogers
5.15-6.00 – Dermot Kennedy
6.30-7.30 – Tom Misch
8.00-9.00 – Mount Kimbie
9.30–10.30 – King Krule
11.00-12.30 – Nina Kraviz
Sunday
1.30-2.00 – Sorcha Richardson
2.30-3.00 – Columbia Mills
3.30-4.15 – Wild Youth
4.45-5.30 – Stefflon Don
6.00-7.00 – Denis Sulta
7.30-8.30 – The Blaze
9.00-10.00 – Death Grips
10.30-12.00 – DJ Koze
ELECTRIC ARENA
Friday
11pm-midnight – Adam Beyer
9.45-10.30pm – Versatile
8.30-9.15pm – King Kong Company
7.15-8pm – Delorentos
6-6.45pm – Hermitage Green
Saturday
12.15-1.45am – The Coronas
10.30-11.45pm – Ben Howard
8.45-9.45pm – Jungle
7.15-8.15pm – Wolf Alice
5.45-6.45pm – Friendly Fires
4.30-5.15pm – Sigrid
3.15-4pm – Hamsandwich
2-2.30pm – RuthAnne
Sunday
10.45pm-midnight – The Kooks
9-10.15pm – St Vincent
7.30-8.30pm – Cigarettes after Sex
6-7pm – Benjamin Clementine
4.30-5.30pm – Jessie Ware
3.15-4pm – Wyvern Lingo
2.15-2.45pm – Ryan McMullan
1-1.30pm State Lights
LITTLE BIG TENT
Saturday
1.30-3am – Mall Grab
midnight-12.45am – Kojaque
10.30-11.30pm – Alexis Taylor
9.15-10pm – Sevdaliza
7.45-8.30pm – Kojo Funds
6.30-7.15pm – Scarxlrd
5.30-6pm – Love Zombies
4.15-5pm – Æ Mak
3.15-3.45pm – Xo Mo
Sunday
10.45-midnight – Peggy Gou
9.30-10.45pm – Krystal Klear
8.30-9.15pm – Mango x Mathman
7.30-8.10pm – Yxng Bane
6.15-7pm – Raye
5-5.45pm – Cloves
3.45-4.30pm – The Orielles
2.45-3.15pm – Tebi Rex
1.45-2.15pm – Pale Rivers
COMEDY TENT
Saturday
8.15-9pm – Russell Howard
7.40-8.10pm – Jason Byrne
7.05-7.35pm – Milton Jones
6.35-7pm – Jarlath Regan
6.05-6.30pm – Spencer Jones
5.35-6pm – Chris Kent
5.05-5.30pm – Eric Lalor
4.40-5pm – Joanne McNally
4.10-4.35pm – Fred Cooke
3.50-4.05pm – Julie J
3.25-3.45pm – Kevin McGahern
3.05-3.20pm – Dalia Malek
2.45-3pm – Sean Finnerty
2.20-2.40pm – Andrea Farrell
2.05-2.15pm – Breda Larkin
1.40-2pm – Gearoid Farelly
1.20-1.40pm – MC Karl Spain
Sunday
8.15-9pm – David O’Doherty
7.45-8.10pm – David McSavage
7.20-7.40pm – Danny O’Brien
6.50-7.15pm – Alison Spittle
6.15-6.45pm – Abandoman
5.50-6.10pm – Joe Rooney
5.20-5.45pm – Damian Clarke
4.55-5.15pm – Eleanor Tiernan
4.30-4.50pm – Frank Sanazi
4.05-4.25pm – Kevin Gildea
3.45-4pm – Rory O’Hanlon
3.20-3.40pm – Steve Bennett
3-3.15pm – Demitri Bakanov
2.35-2.55pm – John Colleary
2.10-2.30pm – Abigoliath Schuman
1.40-2.05pm – Paul Currie
1.30-1.40pm – MC Karl Spain
SALTY DOG
Thursday
10.30pm-midnight – Mo Kelly (DJ)
9.40-10.30pm – Montauk Hotel
8.30-9.15pm – Ska Tuesques
Friday
2.45-3.55am – The White Album by The Salty Dog No Stars
1.30-2.25am – Otherkin
12.15-1am – Surprise performance
11-11.50pm – The Jobseekerz
9.40-10.35pm – Five Grand Stereo
8.25-9.15pm – Track Dogs
7.05-8pm – Interskalactic
5.45-6.40pm – The Pale
4.20-5.20pm – Mutefish
2.45-4pm – Roadhouse Doors
1.30-2.30pm – The Wednesday Gang
Saturday
2.50-4am – Surprise performance
1.30-2.20am – Galway Street Club
11.10pm-midnight – Blizzards
10-10.50pm – Square Pigs
8.30-9.45pm – These Charming Men
7.20-8.10pm – Surprise performance
6.15-7pm – Katie Laffan
5.05-6pm – Keywest
4.05-4.50pm – Bionic Rats
2.45-3.35pm – The Unelectables
1.30-2.25pm – State Lights
12.10-1pm – Skatuesques
Sunday
2.20-3.30am – Pogueology
1.05-1.55am – The Eskies
11.50pm-12.45am – Cathy Davey
10.40-11.30pm – Dr Schwamp
9.30-10.20pm – Ralph Rolle and the Funk Patrol
7.50-9pm – Hux and the Hitmen
6.45-7.30pm – Shoguns of Skank
5.40-6.25pm – Jinx Lennon
4.30-5.20pm – Tony Villiers and the Villains
3.35-4.10pm – Modern Love
2.30-3.15pm – Eric Butler’s Portside Hootenanny
1.30-2.10pm – The4
12.15-1.15pm – Grand
SALTY DOG: MY LOVELY RANCH (TRAILER PARK)
Friday
7-8pm – Leila Jane & The Healers
6-7pm – Grand
5-6pm – Mag Pie & Jack Daw
Saturday
8-9pm – Crow Black Chicken
7-8pm – The Cacks
5-6pm – Brian Whittington
4-5pm – Comedy
Sunday
7-8pm – The Way It Was
6-7pm – The Sweet Itches (Cathy Davey & Pete Pamf)
5-6pm – Lawrence George
4-5pm – Cronins
3-4pm – Comedy
MINDFIELD: LEVIATHAN STAGE
Friday
5.45-6.45pm – What’s She Doing Here? Slide show and talk with Beta Bajgart
2-5.30pm – Salon du Chat
Saturday
6.15-6.45pm – Waterford Whispers News: Live
5-6pm – The Amnesty Hour: Human Rights Defenders
3.30-4.30pm – The Digital Public Square: Free Speech v Fake News, with Jarlath Regan
2.15-3.15pm – A New World Disorder, hosted by Blindboy Boatclub
12.45-2pm – History Ireland Hedge School: Biafra - The Forgotten War
11am-12.30pm – Salon du Chat
Sunday
5.30-6.30pm – Paddy Cullivan: The Ten Dark Secrets of 1798
4.55-5.15pm – Waterford Whispers News: Live
3-4.30pm – Illuminate, with Blindboy Boatclub
1.50-2.50pm – History Ireland Hedge School: 1918 and the New World Order
12.45-1.45pm – Miriam O’Callaghan’s Sunday Brunch
11am-12.30pm – Salon du Chat
MINDFIELD: AN PUBALL GAEILGE
Friday
6-11pm – Nocturnes/Nochtraithe; Oski Bravo; Exiles/ Díbirtigh; Bruadar; Cult Called Man/Adharbhaicle dar Teideal Fear; Three Underneath/Trí Faoi; Fibín - Ár Scéal
5pm – Siamsa na Life le Raidió na Life
Saturday
7-11pm – Cabaret Craiceálta
6-11pm – Gealgáirí
3-6pm – Iarnóin le Ceoil; Eric de Buitléir; Tadhg Ó Grifím - Plimp Cheoil; Aniar i gCeoil; Filíocht; Na Gasúir Gainimh; Pádraig Jack; Mules and Men – Féargorm
2-3pm – Dráma: Cara sa Chúirt
1.30-2pm – Pod Chraoladh
Noon-1.30pm – Imbolc: Ted Talks as Gaeilge; Colm Ó Broin; Venus; Breifne Ó Luain
Sunday
7-11pm – Scléip Raidió Fáilte
5-7pm – Úair and Ghlór Úir
3-5pm – Cluiche
2-3pm – Dráma: Éire – Conas Teacht Slán
1.30-2pm – Mír Draíochta
Noon – Imbolc: Ted Talks as Gaeilge
MINDFIELD: THEATRE STAGE
Saturday
5pm – Say Nothin’ to No One
3.30pm – Word Up Collective
2pm – Not a Funny Word
12.30pm – Kicking All the Boxes
Sunday
5.30pm – Love+
3pm – Xnthony and Mark T Cox
1.30pm – My Left Nut
Noon – Tryst
MINDFIELD: AH, HEAR! PODCAST STAGE
Saturday
6.15pm – The Alison Spittle Show
5pm – An Irishman Abroad: Jarlath Regan with Russell Howard
3.45pm – The Blindboy Podcast: Euro File
2pm – Soundings, with Lisa Hannigan and Marian Keyes and Ships
12.30pm – Sexy Beasts
Sunday
5.30pm – What Am Politics?
4.15pm – Motherfóclóir
3pm – Phoning It In
1.45pm – No Encore
MINDFIELD: THE WORD STAGE
Friday
11pm – Reprisal
10pm – Megacone
9pm – Fallen Lights
8pm – Jeff’s Mancave
7pm – Finn Detax
6pm – Storymap
5pm – New Voices
4pm – Myths and Legends
3pm – The Word Preview
Saturday
11pm – Brave Giant
10pm – Good Man Sheila
9pm – Bobby and the Blunts
8pm – Backroad Smokers Club
7pm – Word Up Collective
6.15pm – Con Murphy Band
5.30pm – Fanacanta
4.30pm – Comedy session
3.30pm – Cúirt Literary Festival Showcase
3pm – Poetry in Motion
2pm – Storymap
1pm – A Musings
Noon – Made in China
11am – Myths and Legends
Sunday
10pm – Rualie Buaile
8.45pm – Cronin
8pm – Distant Sons
7.15pm – Ultan Conlon and the Night Owls (Gallery Sessions)
6.25pm – Susan O’Neil (Son)
5.40pm – Oscar Mild
5pm – Chalkboard Comedy
4pm – Word Up Collective
3pm –Cúirt Literary Festival Showcase
2pm – A Musings
1pm – The Wordsmiths
Noon – Myths and Legends
11am – Made in China
VILLAGE HALL
Friday
2.15-4am – Deck Markey (DJ)
12.30-1.50am – RobotRock
10.30pm-midnight – Mo Kelly (DJ)
9.35-10.10pm – Robert Delaney
8.40-9.15pm – Anthony Byrne
8-8.20pm – Fionnuala: The Dancing Snowflakes
7-7.40pm – Wob!
6-6.40pm – The HQs
5-5.40pm – Spooky
4-4.40pm – Iann Brennan
3-3.40pm – Che Guevara Lynch’s Jukebox
Saturday
12.30-4am – Gash Collective Takeover
11pm-12.20am – The Buddha (DJ)
9.20-10.50pm – Lemon Pie Collective
7.30-9pm – Kodu (DJ set)
6.50-7.30pm – Kodu (live set)
5.50-6.30pm – Sylk
4.50-5.30pm – Senu
4-4.30pm – Chirpy
3-3.40pm – Rachael Lavelle
2-2.40pm – Aural Air
1-1.40pm – Gareth Quinn Redmond