There were two Irish wins at last night's Golden Globe Awards.

Saoirse Ronan picked up the best actress gong for her role in the coming-of-age story, Ladybird.

While Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboard's Outside Ebbing Missouri' won four awards, including best film, and best screenplay.

The majority of women wore black to the Globes last night to highlight sexual harassment in the industry.

Hundreds of actors, writers and directors have signed up to the Times Up campaign calling for new laws to tackle the issue.

Comedian Seth Meyers opened the ceremony by saying "Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen".





Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture – Drama:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

And the Best Motion Picture - Drama winner is... @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018







Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Let's hear it for our winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, Frances McDormand! She's honored for her role in @3Billboards. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1bJOBP3YNW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

A massive congratulations to Gary Oldman for being awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award for his role in @DarkestHour! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YyPfI7iBNl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

A round of applause for Saoirse Ronan taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in @LadyBirdMovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fXm4pygZ41 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





Saoirse Ronan won best actress in a musical or comedy for Ladybird

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

The cast of Big Little Lies

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Aziz Ansari

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

.@AllisonBJanney is awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her outstanding work in @ITonyaMovie. Yay! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tgg72x8p30 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





Best Animated Film:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

“The Star,” “The Star”

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”