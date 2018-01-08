Sexual harassment scandals have been the focus of the first big Hollywood awards show of the season.

Stars turned out in black at the Golden Globes to highlight the Time's Up campaign calling for an end to inequality and harassment in the workplace.

GOLDEN GLOBES WINNERS

Hundreds of actors, writers and directors have signed up to the campaign calling for new laws to tackle the issue.

Comedian Seth Meyers opened the ceremony by saying "Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen".

Collecting one of four awards for TV series Big Little Lies, Reece Witherspoon sent a message to victims:

But there's no denying that Oprah Winfrey stole the show. She was given a standing ovation as she became the first black woman to be given the Cecil B DeMille award for outstanding contribution.

She says she'd "been inspired by all the women" who've stood up and told their stories.

Winfrey's speech was widely praised with some calling 'it one of the greatest American speeches' as others urged her to make a run for President in 2020.