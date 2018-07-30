Officials in Greece have raised the death toll from last week's wildfires to 91 - with 25 people still reported missing.

The number killed could continue to rise as the search for bodies continues.

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service for those who died in Europe's deadliest forest fire in more than a century.

The flames broke out on July 23rd in the resort area of Mati near Athens and there are serious indications that they were started deliberately.

Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was among those killed in the fires.