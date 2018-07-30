It's a week since Europe's deadliest forest fire

Officials in Greece have raised the death toll from last week's wildfires to 91 - with 25 people still reported missing.

The number killed could continue to rise as the search for bodies continues.

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service for those who died in Europe's deadliest forest fire in more than a century.

Pictures from the wider area of Mati and Neos Voutsas in eastern Attica near Athens after the fire. The fire that took place on 23 of July 2018 was one of the worsts in theâ¦

The flames broke out on July 23rd in the resort area of Mati near Athens and there are serious indications that they were started deliberately.

Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was among those killed in the fires.