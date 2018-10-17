Ireland's best takeaway is Firehouse Pizza in Ballymun.

The Just Eat National Takeaway Awards took place last night with Macari's in Tallaght handed the Best Chipper award.

The spice bag was voted the nation's favourite dish, with Bamboo Court in Letterkenny making the best one.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Takeaway Chinese - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Indian - Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh

Best Takeaway Thai - Camile Thai, Phibsborough

Best Takeaway Pizza - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Best Takeaway Vegetarian - Umi Falafel, Dame St

Best Takeaway Chipper - Macari’s, Tallaght

Best Takeaway Mexican - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Japanese - Zakura, Baggot Street

Best Takeaway American - Five Guys, Dundrum

Best Takeaway Middle Eastern - Zaytoon, Camden Street

Best Takeaway Healthy - Camile Thai, Phibsborough

Best Takeaway Lunchtime - Ramen, Wexford

Best Takeaway Curry - San Sab, Drumcondra

Best Takeaway Spice Bag - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Salad - Chopped, Dundrum

Ireland’s Favourite Dish - Spice Bag

Best Takeaway Dublin - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun

Best Takeaway Leinster - Ramen, Wexford

Best Takeaway Munster - Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy

Best Takeaway Connaught - Crust Bucket, Galway

Best Takeaway Ulster - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Best Takeaway Ireland - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun