Ireland's Best Takeaway Is...
Ireland's best takeaway is Firehouse Pizza in Ballymun.
The Just Eat National Takeaway Awards took place last night with Macari's in Tallaght handed the Best Chipper award.
The spice bag was voted the nation's favourite dish, with Bamboo Court in Letterkenny making the best one.
Check out the full list of winners:
Best Takeaway Chinese - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Indian - Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh
Best Takeaway Thai - Camile Thai, Phibsborough
Best Takeaway Pizza - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Best Takeaway Vegetarian - Umi Falafel, Dame St
Best Takeaway Chipper - Macari’s, Tallaght
Best Takeaway Mexican - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Japanese - Zakura, Baggot Street
Best Takeaway American - Five Guys, Dundrum
Best Takeaway Middle Eastern - Zaytoon, Camden Street
Best Takeaway Healthy - Camile Thai, Phibsborough
Best Takeaway Lunchtime - Ramen, Wexford
Best Takeaway Curry - San Sab, Drumcondra
Best Takeaway Spice Bag - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Salad - Chopped, Dundrum
Ireland’s Favourite Dish - Spice Bag
Best Takeaway Dublin - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Best Takeaway Leinster - Ramen, Wexford
Best Takeaway Munster - Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy
Best Takeaway Connaught - Crust Bucket, Galway
Best Takeaway Ulster - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Ireland - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun