A hosepipe ban is now officially in place across the country.

It started at 8am and will remain in force until the end of the month, as water supplies remain dangerously low.

With most of the country in the grip of drought and temperatures set to rise over the weekend, Irish Water says it could take months for levels in rivers and lakes to return to normal.

The company’s Kate Gannon explains how the hosepipe ban will be enforced: 'Probably knocking on the door and asking them is they are aware that these activities aren't allowed and in the vast majority of cases the individual is unaware that the ban is in place and they shouldn't be doing it'.

Garda Hosepipe Unit out on puddle patrol!



As this heat wave continues keep using sun cream and stay

hydrated.



Reminder to anyone with pets/animals to keep them supplied with

sufficient water and provide them with enough shade. pic.twitter.com/csQQcEqw4r — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 6, 2018



