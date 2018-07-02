Temperatures are set to remain well into the twenties in most counties for the foreseeable future as the heatwave continues.

Met Eireann says there's no sign of any significant rainfall over the coming days.

Apart from some cloudy intervals early this morning, today will be warm & mostly sunny with light to moderate NE breezes. Highs 22-28C for much of the country, warmest in Munster and south Leinster. Cooler in northern and western parts of Connacht & Ulster with highs of 15 to 21C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 2, 2018





Forecaster Gerry Murphy says: 'There is the risk of the odd shower on Thursday but nothing of any major significance and even those showers aren't by any means certain'.

It comes as a hosepipe ban came into effect in the Greater Dublin area this morning, which also includes parts of Wicklow, Kildare and Meath.