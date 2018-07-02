The heatwave continues!

Temperatures are set to remain well into the twenties in most counties for the foreseeable future as the heatwave continues.

Met Eireann says there's no sign of any significant rainfall over the coming days.


 

Forecaster Gerry Murphy says: 'There is the risk of the odd shower on Thursday but nothing of any major significance and even those showers aren't by any means certain'.

It comes as a hosepipe ban came into effect in the Greater Dublin area this morning, which also includes parts of Wicklow, Kildare and Meath.