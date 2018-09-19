A Status Orange Wind warning has come into effect for most of the country, as Storm Ali passes over Ireland.

High winds are expected to impact on airport schedules, and drivers are warned to be alert to debris on the roads.

The Status Orange warning came into effect at 5 am and covers Atlantic coastal counties from Kerry to Donegal, as well as counties in the north midlands, border and east.





Winds will reach average speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for the whole country until 5 this evening with South to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of up 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 110 km/hr - strongest in southern, western and northern coastal counties.

Meanwhile, day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly won’t get underway until 11 this morning because of Storm Ali.

This is only the second time in its 87 year history the farming festival has been delayed because of extreme weather.

The farming festival will stay open until 7 tonight because of the late start.

In its 87 year history the National Ploughing Championships have only been completely called off once because of Foot and Mouth diseased and faced a week delay in 1965 because of snowy weather.

Due to the passage of storm Ally through the midlands between 8am and 10am tomorrow(Wed) and interest of public safety, the NPA has decided to delay the opening of the exhibition for the public until 11am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7pm. #Ploughing18 — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 18, 2018



